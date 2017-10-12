Exceedingly popular Chinese KanColle knockoff Azur Lane has been quickly earning even more praise after one rather insightful observation was made by one Twitter user, who revealed that the official art has seemingly depicted an areola-slip for ship-girl South Dakota.

The glaring oversight that had seemingly gone unnoticed:

The official Azur Lane Twitter account has already denounced the “false rumors” floating about the internet regarding their game being censored (whether by the likes of Google or China):