RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Looking Glass


Pokemon Fire Red Unreal Engine Remake “DMCA Incoming”

PokemonFireRed-UnrealEngine-Fan-Game-PV-1

PokemonFireRed-UnrealEngine-Fan-Game-PV-2

PokemonFireRed-UnrealEngine-Fan-Game-PV-3

Yet another Pokemon-related fan game has been revealed to be in production, this time a remake for the reputed Pokemon Fire Red is being produced using the ever impressive Unreal Engine 4 – allowing for a fun new take on the classic as well as raising a red flag for Nintendo, who will likely deal the fan project a takedown.

Fans of the original however may be a bit turned off by the remake since it has exchanged the turn-based battles for real time combat – a PV of the game in action:

A demo is available for the project now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:16 11/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Please stop giving Nintendont attention. They that shit company fall into obscurity.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:16 11/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wonder if they will ever fix the shitty sound and input issues UE4 has.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Ano Hi Mita Cosplay Nightmare
    Upotte!! Saucy Bikini Anime
    Top 25 Glamourous & Sexy Anime Girls
    Ishihara: “Japanese Is The Only Non-White Modern Nation”
    O-ji
    Alice Margatroid Cosplay All Dolled Up
    Kitsunemimi Yukata Cosplay by Non Flirtatiously Feral
    Hatsune Miku Wallpaper Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments