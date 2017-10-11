Pokemon Fire Red Unreal Engine Remake “DMCA Incoming”

Yet another Pokemon-related fan game has been revealed to be in production, this time a remake for the reputed Pokemon Fire Red is being produced using the ever impressive Unreal Engine 4 – allowing for a fun new take on the classic as well as raising a red flag for Nintendo, who will likely deal the fan project a takedown.

Fans of the original however may be a bit turned off by the remake since it has exchanged the turn-based battles for real time combat – a PV of the game in action:

A demo is available for the project now.