Omiai Aite wa Oshiego Loses Innocence
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Oct 11, 2017 05:48 JST
- Tags: Drama, Ero-anime, Image Gallery, Omiai Aite wa Oshiego, Romance, Seven, Teachers
The truth has hit the delicate teacher of Omiai Aite wa Oshiego Tsuyoki na Mondaiji hard as an expected abundance of crying has emerged with the ero-anime’s 2nd episode, with such an event indicating that penetration may not happen until the final episode, yet again (a surefire way of keeping fans watching until the very last).
