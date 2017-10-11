A magical girl fighting game of sorts has been released by C-Laboratory entitled “Magical Girl Yuni Defeat“, where the blessed (or perhaps cursed) Yuni has been given magical powers to help save the world – or can just be mercilessly raped by her foes in traditional eroge style.

The story is told through massive walls of text after Yuni defeats (or is defeated by) her enemy (with the game sadly only offering one type of baddie to bash), though players willing to see the poor girl lose have a variety of options with which to torment her (as enthusiasts would expect).

While Magical Girl Yuni Defeat boasts extravagant animations, it severely lacks content – the eroge is available for purchase now.