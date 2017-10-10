Kime Koi “A Clean & Pure Romance”
Oct 10, 2017
A sexy school romance has served as the subject of ero-anime Kime Koi, bound to disappoint hardcore rape enthusiasts as the anime has provided only the tamest of fetishes (save for the use of some strange pills) – and possibly being regarded as a waste of potential.
Hey, as long as the scenes are sexy and the art is good, I don't mind if it's just plain romance.