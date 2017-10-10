RSSChannel

Chinese Kantai Collection knock-off Azur Lane has seemingly gained quite a lot of traction as the game has quickly climbed up the iPhone rankings, possibly proving that the “stolen idea” has more worth than some initially realized.

The ranking for the iPhone’s “top game sales”, possibly alluding to the most in-game purchases considering a lot of these titles are free-to-play:

AzurLane-iOS-Ranking

As shown, the game had nearly reached the same level of popularity as Fate/Grand Order, but began to drop further and further days later – presumably once people found out the game’s thieving origins…

Despite this, artists have been eagerly sketching up illustrations of the game’s luscious ship girls:

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-1

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-2

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-3

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-4

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-5

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-6

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-7

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-8

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-9

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-10

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-11

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-12

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-13

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-14

AzurLane-iPhone-Ranking-Omake-15



