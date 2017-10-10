Hentai Heroes Art Contest “One Week Left!”

The previously announced Hentai Heroes art contest has continued to gain traction as a vast abundance of new illustrations have joined the fray, with the participating artists all eager to acquire that $1200 first place prize.

The contest, being held in honor of the first anniversary for Hentai Heroes, is open to anyone and everyone and the only rules are that the submission must contain at least one of the game’s luscious girls but cannot contain gore or religion – listed below are the prizes:

– $1200 for the 1st place winner

– $1000 for the 2nd place winner

– $600 for the 3rd place winner

– $200 for the 4th place winner

– 15,600 kobans for the 5th place winner ($115 in-game money)

– 7,200 kobans for the 6th place winner ($57 in-game money)

The submissions:

Those seeking to enter have until October 15th to get their submission in; Hentai Heroes can be played for free now.