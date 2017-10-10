RSSChannel

15-Year-Old Boy Flasher Jailed

Shocked-TanigawaKanna-by-Nukomasu

Two unfortunate JSes have been stripped of their innocence after being confronted by a mischievous 15-year-old delinquent who exposed his nether regions to them, which landed the twisted boy in the tank.

Apprehended by Hyogo Prefectural Police’s Itami department, the troublesome 15-year-old (a junior high student of Itami City) approached the two girls (both 8-year-olds) from behind on a street and exposed his intimate parts, enquiring of them “don’t you want to touch it?” and “don’t you want to taste it?”

Hopefully reflecting on his life-altering actions, the boy has admitted to his crimes – he has been charged with violating the prefecture’s anti-public indecency ordinances.

According to the authorities, at least four other elementary school girls have become victims of similar crimes this month – police are currently investigating whether there might just be some kind of connection between these events.



