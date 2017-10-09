RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Ota7


Yaoicon: “Avoid The Cameras If You Don’t Want to be Seen”

DangerousBeast-Astolfo-Trap-by-PixivID-65249065

Controversy had emerged mere days before the opening of the fabled homo-for-ladies event that is “Yaoicon“, as the event organizers announced last minute that Vice Media will be present to conduct a “documentary” on the event – causing many to claim this act to be a violation of their right to privately attend a public event for the veneration of man-on-man manga.

The announcement made by the official Facebook page four days before the event, which laid out the options for concerned event-goers “if you don’t want to be seen by the cameras, then avoid them”:

Yaoicon-ViceMedia-Announcement

Afterwards, a hail of negative comments flooded in due to their being little notice and no “consent waivers”, causing Vice Media to retreat from their potentially great scoop which many were assuming they would merely use to bash the yaoi community for being grotesque perverts:

Yaoicon-ViceMedia-Cancelled

Some of the concerned comments on social media:

Yaoicon-SocialMedia-Uproar-1

Yaoicon-SocialMedia-Uproar-2

Yaoicon-SocialMedia-Uproar-3

Yaoicon-SocialMedia-Uproar-5

Yaoicon-SocialMedia-Uproar-4

Yaoicon-SocialMedia-Uproar-6

Yaoicon-SocialMedia-Uproar-7

Yaoicon-SocialMedia-Uproar-8

Yaoicon-SocialMedia-Uproar-9

Yaoicon has since issued an apology over the whole ordeal:

DigitalMediaInc-Apology-Over-ViceMedia

One of Vice’s previous documentaries on Esports, with the main reporter apparently being more concerned with chatting up cosplayers than doing his job:



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:26 09/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Completely understandable reaction.

    Conventions don't give people enough notice on things like celebrity attendees, events, and so on.

    Youmacon near me is still updating their line up and it's less than a month till the event! The badge sales have been closed and just now are things looking interesting enough to buy one.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:26 09/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hah. Funny.

    Turning this into a side show last minute is indeed an unexpectedly pleasurable twist.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Weekly Shonen Jump Cover Design Time Lapse
    Strike Witches Cosplay
    PSG Busty Stocking Figure
    Touhou Ita-Bus Roams Akihabara
    Goddess of 2ch: “Aya Style”
    Stylish Kirigiri Kyoko Cosplay by Miyuko
    Goddess of 2ch: “Sexy From All Angles!”
    Rem & Ram Cosplay Ever Enchanting


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments