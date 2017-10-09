Yaoicon: “Avoid The Cameras If You Don’t Want to be Seen”

Controversy had emerged mere days before the opening of the fabled homo-for-ladies event that is “Yaoicon“, as the event organizers announced last minute that Vice Media will be present to conduct a “documentary” on the event – causing many to claim this act to be a violation of their right to privately attend a public event for the veneration of man-on-man manga.

The announcement made by the official Facebook page four days before the event, which laid out the options for concerned event-goers “if you don’t want to be seen by the cameras, then avoid them”:

Afterwards, a hail of negative comments flooded in due to their being little notice and no “consent waivers”, causing Vice Media to retreat from their potentially great scoop which many were assuming they would merely use to bash the yaoi community for being grotesque perverts:

Some of the concerned comments on social media:

Yaoicon has since issued an apology over the whole ordeal:

One of Vice’s previous documentaries on Esports, with the main reporter apparently being more concerned with chatting up cosplayers than doing his job: