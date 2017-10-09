RSSChannel

Houseki no Kuni “Totally Genderfluid”

HousekinoKuni-Episode1-Omake-7

HousekinoKuni-Episode1-Omake-8

HousekinoKuni-Episode1-Omake-13

Houseki no Kuni has managed to stand out this season due to its peculiar 3D CG style, boasting both battles and cuteness as the show boasts unique characters made out of gemstones – and bound to be appreciated by the LGBTXYZ crowd as the characters don’t seem to possess genders and almost all look quite androgynous.

Omake:

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:57 09/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    They all look like flat-chested girls to me except for the monk. I don't really see it as gender-fluid. I see it more along the lines of the Japanese understandable preoccupation with pettanko.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:46 09/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The problem with genderfluid is that it never ends well. Either they started with a penis so you know they still wanna bang you, or they have one now and want to bang you.

    Or, they're at least thinking about having a penis. Either way you look at it, everyone is a man in disguise.

    Avatar of oldtaku
    Comment by oldtaku
    04:43 09/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Characters are similar to an old anime called Five Star Stories (updated for CG and modern faces). You guys wouldn't have heard of it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:29 09/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    They still did it better than SJWs...

