Houseki no Kuni “Totally Genderfluid”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 9, 2017 04:11 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Comedy, Drama, Houseki no Kuni, Image Gallery, Moe, Orange
Houseki no Kuni has managed to stand out this season due to its peculiar 3D CG style, boasting both battles and cuteness as the show boasts unique characters made out of gemstones – and bound to be appreciated by the LGBTXYZ crowd as the characters don’t seem to possess genders and almost all look quite androgynous.
Omake:
They all look like flat-chested girls to me except for the monk. I don't really see it as gender-fluid. I see it more along the lines of the Japanese understandable preoccupation with pettanko.
The problem with genderfluid is that it never ends well. Either they started with a penis so you know they still wanna bang you, or they have one now and want to bang you.
Or, they're at least thinking about having a penis. Either way you look at it, everyone is a man in disguise.
Characters are similar to an old anime called Five Star Stories (updated for CG and modern faces). You guys wouldn't have heard of it.
They still did it better than SJWs...