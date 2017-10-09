Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata divulged in a recent interview that if he were given the ability to direct the Final Fantasy VII remake project, he would decline; on the subject of a potential Final Fantasy VII-2 sequel however he stated he may be interested – which would no doubt spell doom for the beloved RPG, according to Final Fantasy XV’s many haters.

The interview, conducted at Tokyo Game Show 2017, asked Tabata if he would be interested in directing the hotly anticipated remake if given the opportunity – a portion of the interview:

GameRevolution: Would you take over the Final Fantasy VII Remake if [Square Enix] offered that one to you? Tabata: No. GR: No, you wouldn’t!? Tabata: No I wouldn’t. GR: Can I ask why? Tabata: It’s something I couldn’t make, myself. That’s about it. GR: Would that be a lot of pressure? Tabata: Final Fantasy VII is a special game. GR: It’s the big one. Tabata: It’s such a special numbered game that I don’t think I can remake that one. There’s so many fans out there, if I were asked to satisfy all those fans, I don’t think that’s something I could do, 100%. If [Square Enix] asked me to make a new Final Fantasy and take it in a new direction, I’d be happy to accept that one, but if they asked me to remake Final Fantasy VII — to release as if it were a modern game, just released today — no, I don’t think that’s something I can do. I think the only people who could do that are Mr. (Yoshinori) Kitase and Mr. (Tetsuya) Nomura. GR: And you say that even though you did such a good job with Crisis Core? Tabata: Well that wasn’t VII itself. GR: A spinoff… a prequel. Tabata: Yeah, it wasn’t the main game. Now, if they asked me to do Final Fantasy VII-2, that might be different. GR: Which brings us back to your new project! *Laughter in the room* Tabata: We haven’t got that planned!

There has still yet to be a definitive launch date for the Final Fantasy VII remake.