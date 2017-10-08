Violet Evergarden Making Of Event Previewed

A small preview of the “making of” stage event for Violet Evergarden at the 3rd ever “Kyo Ani & Do fan appreciation event” has emerged, bound to be quite the insight into the world of animation, especially for novice animators hoping to quickly make their way to veteran status.

The 20-second PV revealed in a tweet:

A previous PV for Violet Evergarden:

Violet Evergarden will make its debut sometime in January of next year.