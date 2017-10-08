Super Mario Odyssey “Assist Mode = Casual Mode”

Critics online have been showing dismay over a recently released Super Mario Odyssey trailer as it has unveiled that an “assist mode” will be an optional feature for players, which critics have deemed suitable for those who don’t wish to exert effort to complete their games.

The new overview trailer that revealed this “assist mode”:

Apparently the mode will provide players with arrows to tell them where to go next and will even make platforming easier by bringing those who fall down chasms back up to where they last were in the stage (and other such hand-holding mechanics).

Super Mario Odyssey will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 27th.