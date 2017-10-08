RSSChannel

Super Mario Odyssey “Assist Mode = Casual Mode”

Critics online have been showing dismay over a recently released Super Mario Odyssey trailer as it has unveiled that an “assist mode” will be an optional feature for players, which critics have deemed suitable for those who don’t wish to exert effort to complete their games.

The new overview trailer that revealed this “assist mode”:

Apparently the mode will provide players with arrows to tell them where to go next and will even make platforming easier by bringing those who fall down chasms back up to where they last were in the stage (and other such hand-holding mechanics).

Super Mario Odyssey will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 27th.



    Comment by Anonymous
    01:39 08/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wish I had this mode working right IRL.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:47 08/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    it's no different than the bs cuphead is going through with its own 'easy mode' feature. plebs taking over and must be shut down.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:36 08/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    At least this time you are allowed to click the mode on. In 3D World the White Toonoki Suit appeared after you died a lot which felt like mockery the same with Rosalina in Super Mario Galaxy. She appeared like "Oh poor baby you suck do you need Mama to do it for you?" and you are like "no but I do have something you can do for me"

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:34 08/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    that's a game journalist mode
    that way its easier for them to review the game

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    01:28 08/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    At that point,.. why not just watch someone else play?

    Reply to Chen-04
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:31 08/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This seems designed for kids under 8.
    While many of them probably LOVE Super Mario 3d World, and would like to purchase Odyssey. The fact that casual mode exists is a good indicator of the depth and difficulty of the game!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:40 08/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I half expect it to turn out the game can be beaten in like 5-6 hours without it.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:31 08/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "How dare they give them options!". Fucking idiots.

    Reply to Anonymous


