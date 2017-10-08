Prisma Illya Anime Sequel Announced

Those aching to see more magical girls flying around saving the world may be overjoyed at the news of Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya getting a sequel, proving that the Fate franchise is only getting larger and larger with every passing year.

The 19th Machi Asobi event served as the location of this announcement; but a tweet was also released reiterating this news along with a visual of Illya:

In true teaser announcement fashion, nothing else was divulged alongside this news, not even a scheduled air date.