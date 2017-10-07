RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Ota7


Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou Cute Yet Eerie

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-7

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-8

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-15

Military and moe have melded once more to form “Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou“, a newly debuted series featuring two girls and their journey through an apocalyptic world, which is naturally filled to the brim with cuteness but also a strange sense of desolation and loneliness.

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-1

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-2

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-3

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-4

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-5

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-6

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-7

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-9

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-8

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-10

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-11

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-12

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-13

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-14

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-15

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-16

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-17

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-18

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-19

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-20

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-21

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-22

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-23

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-24

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-25

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-26

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-27

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-28

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-29

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-30

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-31

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-32

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-33

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-34

Omake:

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-1

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-2

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-3

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-4

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-5

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-6

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-7

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-8

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-9

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-10

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-11

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-12

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-13

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-14

ShoujoShuumatsuRyokou-Episode1-Omake-15



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:41 07/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    From the makers of Into the Abyss, comes Into the Eastern Front.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:26 07/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This the next pedophile master baiting show to rile people up only to fail miserably again?

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Kirigiri Figure
    Top 20 Female Seiyuu of 2016
    Lotte no Omocha Loli Maid Anime
    Natsuiro High School “Beastly Hentai Action”
    Busu-Kawaii Yui Hirasawa Cosplay
    2ch Goddess = “Niku Benki”
    “The Most Erotic Thing About 2D Girls is Their Expresson”
    Goddess of 2ch: “I’m a Half (And an E Cup)!”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments