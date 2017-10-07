Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou Cute Yet Eerie
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 7, 2017 15:56 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Guns, Image Gallery, Military, Moe, Shoujo Ryokou, White Fox
Military and moe have melded once more to form “Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou“, a newly debuted series featuring two girls and their journey through an apocalyptic world, which is naturally filled to the brim with cuteness but also a strange sense of desolation and loneliness.
Omake:
From the makers of Into the Abyss, comes Into the Eastern Front.
This the next pedophile master baiting show to rile people up only to fail miserably again?