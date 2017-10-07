Ousama Game “Will It Be Better Than The Movie?”
- Date: Oct 7, 2017 00:35 JST
The anime adaptation of the Ousama Game movie has finally begun its suitable October airing, serving as this season’s gore-filled animation as innocent school children are forced to murder one another – with 2D-loving otaku likely to have few complaints about this rare transformation of a live action movie into an anime.
Omake:
Where those screenshots supposed to show us something? So much censorship and so much inane bullshit...
Worst first episode I've seen in a long time. I think I'll just rewatch Another.