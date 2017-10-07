Neto-juu no Susume “All About MMO Addiction”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 7, 2017 19:23 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Image Gallery, Internet, MMORPG, Neto-juu no Susume, Romance, Signal. MD
Yet another anime focusing on the world of MMOs has premiered this season, with “Neto-juu no Susume” following the recently unemployed life of a 30-year-old woman and her potential online romance – which many are hoping will be a more intelligent assessment of otaku and addictions.
Omake:
Shows how great dbz is nearly all anime gotta have a dragon ball reference
Great show I thought. Its nice its coming from the perspective of a female neet instead of a male ONCE AGAIN. Off-topic, how does a neet survive without a job? I been wondering that forever now.
Savings. Living isn't as expensive as you think if you don't spend like a madman.