Mission Code: Coco Rife With Monsters & Rape

Smaverick’s latest erotic release, Mission Code: Coco, offers players yet another side-scrolling experience of the sexual variety, with the vulnerable heroine naturally being at the mercy of players as she can be violated by her foes (as many would suspect).

Much like other eroge, Mission Code: Coco comes with only the bottom line in terms of plot, that being to get to the end of the stage – though that is ultimately up to players and whether or not they want to witness the stunningly perverted game over animations.

Mission Code: Coco is unfortunately rather mediocre in terms of gameplay but the sexy animations may make it worthwhile for some; the game is available now.