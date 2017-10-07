Jitaku Keibiin “And They Lived Happily Ever After”
The concluding episode of family ravaging ero-anime Jitaku Keibiin has ended with quite the bang as the fat and disgusting mastermind has a four-way with all of the family’s luscious women, a fantasy that sick and twisted individuals could hopefully only dream of.
Omake:
I'm just disappointed there wasn't yuri action between the family
That mother is hot!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! in a bunny suit!!
At least the fat guy didn't look like a complete tool and was huge and buff.