Top 10 Studio Ghibli Songs

All the heartwarming songs present in films created by Studio Ghibli have become the topic of this new informative ranking, tasking voters to choose the one they love most and naturally resulting in one of the most cherished movies sitting atop the list.

The ranking:


1. Tonari no Totoro (My Neighbor Totoro)

2. Sanpo (My Neighbor Totoro)

3. Country Roads (Whisper of the Heart)

4. Kimi o Nosete (Castle in the Sky)

5. Kage no ue no Ponyo (Ponyo)

6. Yasashisa ni Tsutsumareta nara (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

7. Mononoke Hime (Princess Mononoke)

8. Itsumo Nando Demo (Spirited Away)

9. Ryuujyu no Dengon (Kiki’s Delivery Service)

10. Hikoukigumo (The Wind Rises)



