A new update for Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash has offered owners of the title some new DLC characters as well as support for PlayStation VR, allowing them to ogle their buxom shinobi and get up close and personal so as to better fantasize about their fictional existence.

The game’s dressing room and diorama mode are the only modes compatible with virtual reality, though fans may argue that those are likely the only important parts – the new DLC characters are the protagonists of Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni; Rinka and Ranka Kagurazaka:

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash is available in Japan as well as the west for the PS4 now.