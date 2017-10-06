Just Because “Just Plain Boring”
Oct 6, 2017
The newly debuting Just Because has done little to stand out as the series revolves around another group of school students and their oncoming graduation; however, many have been quick to point out how similar one of the girls is to Getsuyoubi no Tawawa’s J-cupped Ai-chan…
The busty Ai-chan, for comparison’s sake:
Omake:
This anime is Just Sad.
Was the people who did this show suffering from some sort of middle age depression? it looks boring as hell, and those muddy colors make it look so unappealing. yuck rather watch a rerun of any good anime show, and there are tons.