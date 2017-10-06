Gundam Mascot Haro “Can Talk & Respond!”

Gundam’s cute spherical mascot Haro is getting an intelligent talking robot that fans can eventually purchase and take home for themselves, with the most hardcore Gundam fans bound to be desperate to get their hands on one.

Passersby at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba were able to have conversations with the robot, which was able to not only recognize voices but could also analyze conversations, prompting it to search a database for the most appropriate responses – especially in regards to topics concerning the Gundam franchise.

Haro possesses multi-colored LED lights in its eyes and mouth and can rotate completely and flawlessly in order to face its speaker, additionally Haro will be able to connect to smartphones and other devices – videos of Haro in action:

The project is being planned by Bandai Namco and IBM Japan are handling the artificial intelligence; Haro is currently on display at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba and will continue to be until October 6th, the robot will officially debut sometime in 2018.