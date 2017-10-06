The woes of one distraught JK have been heard around the internet as the girl has been stripped of all her precious Love Live goods by her evil mother, with the items presumably being tossed out and leaving both her and hundreds online in a state of devastation.

The girl’s (she apparently has a fondness for Sakurauchi Riko) initial disheartening tweet, would be followers wishing to see her follow-up Tweets themselves will have to wait for the poor girl to collect herself and accept their invites before doing so:

“I was tired from having a fever and did not do anything. Then my mother threw away all my Love Live things from my room. Riko-chan, where did you go? What was wrong with me? My Riko-chan and my Aqours, return them. Return my cherished things – I will never forgive my mother. I’ll curse her.

Naturally some believe the incident may have merely been a stunt to acquire followers on Twitter, moreso after the girl found her goods unharmed in a cardboard box: