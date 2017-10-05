Live Action Saki: Achiga Hen Movie Cast Unveiled

The upcoming live action movie and TV series for Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A has led to the revealing of its cast, with the cosplay hopefully meeting the expectations of uptight fans, despite the inevitable hate that will arrive due to the reputation of live action anime adaptations…

The cast in costume along with their original 2D counterparts:

The live action Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A TV series will debut in December with 4 episodes, the TV special and the live action movie will emerge in January of next year.