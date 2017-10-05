Presumably the final trailer for the near imminent live action Full Metal Alchemist movie has been unleashed, acquainting those unfamiliar with the movie’s 3D CG effects and cast while also unveiling Mizuishi Atomu as Alphonse Elric – and possibly shaping up to not be a complete humiliation like most live action adaptations.

The effects-heavy trailer:

The fateful Full Metal Alchemist movie will succeed or fail come December 1st.