RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Ota7


LiveAction-FullMetalAlchemist-Movie-Trailer-Final-1

LiveAction-FullMetalAlchemist-Movie-Trailer-Final-2

LiveAction-FullMetalAlchemist-Movie-Trailer-Final-3

Presumably the final trailer for the near imminent live action Full Metal Alchemist movie has been unleashed, acquainting those unfamiliar with the movie’s 3D CG effects and cast while also unveiling Mizuishi Atomu as Alphonse Elric – and possibly shaping up to not be a complete humiliation like most live action adaptations.

The effects-heavy trailer:

The fateful Full Metal Alchemist movie will succeed or fail come December 1st.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Girl Impregnated by Swimming Pool
    Kanzaki Ranko’s Birthday Darkly Descends
    Shota Hentai Anime Pico×CoCo×Chico
    Shingeki no Kyojin Levi Figma
    Taichi Kiriyama & Codepink – CG Excellence
    Goddess of 2ch: “The Half is Back!”
    Inuyasha Gender Swap Cosplay Deadly Hot
    Korean Race Queen Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments