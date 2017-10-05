HuniePop 2 Announced “Now With More Hijabs”
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Oct 5, 2017 10:25 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Dating, HuniePop, Romance, Simulation, USA
A sequel to western-made match-3 romance simulator HuniePop has been announced, with some spicy hijabi action included.
Four of the game’s potential sex friends have been revealed, with the first three previously being available in HunieCam Studio:
HuniePot have mentioned that there will of course be even more girls to seduce, ones with more creative personalities and appearances – the game is set to launch sometime next year.