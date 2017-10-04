Top 20 Late Night Anime of Summer 2017
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 4, 2017 01:06 JST
- Tags: Mahoujin Guru Guru, Rankings, Saiyuki Reload Blast, Touken Ranbu, Youkoso Jitsuryoku
Now that the summer season has started to come to a close, watchers have started sharing their opinions on the late night shows they thought were the best, with most seeming to agree that one particular classroom drama was the most intriguing – and leaving a certain highly reputed show to languish in the depths.
1. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e
4. Youkai Apaato no Yuuga na Nichijou
8. Dive!!
10. Aho Girl
11. Kakegurui
12. Isekai Shokudo
13. Fate/Apocrypha
14. Knight’s & Magic
15. Hell Girl: Yoi no Togi
16. New Game!!
17. Love and Lies
18. Tsuredure Children
19. Gamers!
20. Made in Abyss