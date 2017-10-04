RSSChannel

Now that the summer season has started to come to a close, watchers have started sharing their opinions on the late night shows they thought were the best, with most seeming to agree that one particular classroom drama was the most intriguing – and leaving a certain highly reputed show to languish in the depths.

1. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e

2. Mahoujin Guru Guru

3. Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu

4. Youkai Apaato no Yuuga na Nichijou

5. Saiyuki Reload Blast

6. Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun

7. Vatican Kiseki Chousakan

8. Dive!!

9. Ballroom e Youkoso

10. Aho Girl

11. Kakegurui

12. Isekai Shokudo

13. Fate/Apocrypha

14. Knight’s & Magic

15. Hell Girl: Yoi no Togi

16. New Game!!

17. Love and Lies

18. Tsuredure Children

19. Gamers!

20. Made in Abyss



