Watchers of the now ending summer anime season have divulged the shows that they’re glad to have watched, with the thrilling espionage action and occasional cute moments of one particular spy anime being the most common choice.

The ranking:


1. Princess Principal

2. New Game! Season 2

3. Maid in Abyss

4. Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e

5. Gamers!

6. Tsurezure Children

7. Aho Girl

8. Touken Ranbu

9. Isekai Shokudou

10. Ballroom e Youkoso

