Libra Heart’s succubus fixation has been made evident once again with their latest release, “Succubus The Six Spells“, depicting the lusty adventure of a succubus to retrieve six spells and of course, providing players with a wealth of erotic entertainment.

Succubus The Six Spells concerns the disappearance of six spells that were sealing away an evil king, prompting one brave succubus to have a side-scrolling action adventure to find them all, additionally doing what succubus do best to spice things up.

The seductive tale boasts a relatively hard challenge akin to the old Megaman games – the sexy title is available for purchase now.