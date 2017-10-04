Succubus The Six Spells Sports Sucking of The Best Sort
Libra Heart’s succubus fixation has been made evident once again with their latest release, “Succubus The Six Spells“, depicting the lusty adventure of a succubus to retrieve six spells and of course, providing players with a wealth of erotic entertainment.
Succubus The Six Spells concerns the disappearance of six spells that were sealing away an evil king, prompting one brave succubus to have a side-scrolling action adventure to find them all, additionally doing what succubus do best to spice things up.
The seductive tale boasts a relatively hard challenge akin to the old Megaman games – the sexy title is available for purchase now.