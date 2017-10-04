Funimation has issued a statement regarding the controversy caused by another one of their unnecessarily political dubs (almost an entire week after it emerged), unfortunately delivering a weasel-worded PRese apology similar to the Prison School dub fiasco before condemning fans for threatening and harassing them.

Funimation had recently become the subject of hatred for many western anime fans (yet again) after one particular episode of their Hajimete no Gal dub deviated heavily from the original dialogue.

Funimation’s response, issued through Twitter of all things:

“We at Funimation want to have an open dialogue with fans. We welcome your praise, as well as your criticism and suggestions for improvement. As fans and members of the anime community, there will be things that we don’t all agree on and there is always room for discussion and vocalizing those viewpoints. However, harassment, doxxing, threats, or cruelty of any kind, are unacceptable and will be taken very seriously. There is no place for that in this community, from any side. We are always listening and always striving to be better. Let’s do it together.”

Naturally this “apology” has only further enraged the community due to Funimation failing to mention the dub controversy directly, not to mention their playing the victim and insinuating that people should stop harassing and threatening them for their alleged crimes against anime.