Flawless Asuka Langley Cosplay Truly Luscious
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Oct 4, 2017 18:05 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Evangelion, Image Gallery, Moe, Oppai, Seifuku, Zettai Ryouiki
Fiery redhead Asuka Langley of unnecessarily long mecha anime Evangelion has seemingly received her 3D doppelganger, with this cosplayer mimicking the aggressive woman’s look while also dressing up in a number of different outfits to gain appeal from fans.
The outfits are good, but the cosplayer really doesn't look much like Asuka at all. More specifically, her plain faced doll like expression and mannerisms are the furthest thing from Asuka. She's meant to be a rough and rowdy tomboy, not a face-cake princess.
Worst girl.