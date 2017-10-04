Fake Lay Full of Lewd Ulterior Motives

The concept of faking an occupation in order to get into a woman’s pantsu has served as the main theme of Nutaku’s upcoming clicker dating simulation “Fake Lay“, yet another naughty title to help perverts better fantasize about their weird and highly specific fetishes.

Fake Lay allows players to assume various occupations, from a cab driver to a casting agent or film director, and then use their newly acquired (yet fake) status as a badge to flaunt whilst trying to flirt with girls in classic dating sim style – eventually leading to some sultry sex scenes.

Fake Lay will launch sometime in October and will be free-to-play; potential players can pre-register now.