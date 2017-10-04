Black Clover “Asta’s Voice Too Irritating”
- Date: Oct 4, 2017 18:11 JST
The highly anticipated Black Clover has debuted its first episode at last, telling a rather generic tale about two boys striving to become expert magic users – an overused concept that watchers apparently have no problems with, though the same cannot be said of the protagonist’s grating voice and constant yelling…
Omake:
