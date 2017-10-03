“Verminous” Love Live Otaku Chided

A video capturing one of the bizarre rituals of the so-called “Love Livers” (otaku of the Love Live franchise) has been rapidly gaining notoriety online, revealing them dancing in a circle whilst listening to one of the franchise’s songs – an act described to be an “evil influence on society”.

The tweet has mustered over 13,000 retweets and likes in 3 days:

“Please look at this, Love Livers are increasingly becoming an evil influence to society, they’re vermin.”

The “harmful” video:

Internet dwellers seem to mostly agree with this perspective: