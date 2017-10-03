“Verminous” Love Live Otaku Chided
A video capturing one of the bizarre rituals of the so-called “Love Livers” (otaku of the Love Live franchise) has been rapidly gaining notoriety online, revealing them dancing in a circle whilst listening to one of the franchise’s songs – an act described to be an “evil influence on society”.
The tweet has mustered over 13,000 retweets and likes in 3 days:
“Please look at this, Love Livers are increasingly becoming an evil influence to society, they’re vermin.”
The “harmful” video:
Internet dwellers seem to mostly agree with this perspective:
“Disgusting otaku.”
“The war between Tatsuki believers and Love Livers begins.”
“Love Live is unparalleled.”
“Disgusting pigs. They’re past their prime and yet they are a burden- that’s the worst.”
“I don’t understand how they want to make such noise.”
“Wow looks like fun! (Even so, Love Livers are a harmful group)”
“Far below virgins.”
“Shame of Japan.”
“That was rather normal.”
“Shut up otaku and just drop your money.”
“This is awful.”
I don't think this is such a bad thing in this area, but fuck those people doing stuff like this in the middle of a live concert. Damn yakkai people doing ietiger next you at an event so loud OVER the singers you are there to hear.
Be respectful to those around you at concerts, please. I am there to watch and listen to the performers, not some assholes in the seats next to me being annoying to get attention during a show.
I see nothing wrong with that. They're just having some fun and it didn't hurt anyone.
This is nothing compare to the fans of a band in my country, the band write and sing country songs and the fans of this band very famous for start large scale fights in every single concert.
Would watch but the video loads at 1kb/minute.
The commentators then go and do the same with some other favorite singer. How is that different. Hypocrites them all.
So a healthy display of support is bad but stalking VAs and checking idols for virginity is A-OK?