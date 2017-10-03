Dengeki Bunko’s fall festival has confirmed the previous rumors spread about the internet with the announcement of a 3rd season of To Aru Majutsu no Index, sure to be relieving for fans who have been waiting desperately for years.

The new season is part of the “To Aru Majutsu no Index Project 2018“, which will supposedly boast things other than “Index” – the announcement was also released by way of this PV:

The upcoming 3rd season of To Aru Majutsu no Index will air sometime in 2018.