Sword Art Online fanatics have been dealt a wealth of good news, with not only the expected 3rd anime season being officially announced but an anime adaptation of spin-off series “Alternative Gun Gale Online” too – a surefire way for the creators to rake in even more profits.

An announcement video for the 3rd season:

An announcement video for Alternative Gun Gale Online, a series that boasts an entirely new cast of characters:

A premiere date was not imparted for either series.