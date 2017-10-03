Sword Art Online Season 3 & Spin-Off Anime Announced
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 3, 2017 04:47 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Announcements, Continuations, Events, Sword Art Online
Sword Art Online fanatics have been dealt a wealth of good news, with not only the expected 3rd anime season being officially announced but an anime adaptation of spin-off series “Alternative Gun Gale Online” too – a surefire way for the creators to rake in even more profits.
An announcement video for the 3rd season:
An announcement video for Alternative Gun Gale Online, a series that boasts an entirely new cast of characters:
A premiere date was not imparted for either series.
THAT IS KICK ASS! I didn't watch the SAO season 1 and season 2 till this year. Glad i did! Not what i expected and reasons i didnt watch it when it was new, well, i dont remember now..