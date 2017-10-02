Top 10 Selling Games – Tsutaya, September

Tsutaya’s best selling games for the last of September 25th has revealed that quite a few sports games have been gaining traction, all of which have unfortunately fallen short to a recently released pantsu-laden title…

The ranking:



1. Eiyuu Densetsu Sen no Kiseki III (PS4)

2. FIFA 18 (PS4)

3. Fire Emblem Musou (Switch)

4. Fire Emblem Musou (3DS)

5. Pokken Tournament DX (Switch)

6. Splatoon 2

7. Eiyuu Densetsu Sen no Kiseki III Limited Edition Kiseki Box (PS4)

8. Winning Eleven 2018 (PS4)

9. FIFA 18 (Switch)

10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)