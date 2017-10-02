Top 10 Selling Games – Tsutaya, September
Tsutaya’s best selling games for the last of September 25th has revealed that quite a few sports games have been gaining traction, all of which have unfortunately fallen short to a recently released pantsu-laden title…
1. Eiyuu Densetsu Sen no Kiseki III (PS4)
2. FIFA 18 (PS4)
3. Fire Emblem Musou (Switch)
4. Fire Emblem Musou (3DS)
5. Pokken Tournament DX (Switch)
6. Splatoon 2
7. Eiyuu Densetsu Sen no Kiseki III Limited Edition Kiseki Box (PS4)
8. Winning Eleven 2018 (PS4)
9. FIFA 18 (Switch)
10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)