Tamamo no Mae Pool Bikini Cosplay Fantastically Furry
Oct 2, 2017
The Fate franchise’s adorable fox-eared maiden Tamamo no Mae has continued to mesmerize the cosplay community as another sexy interpretation has arisen, this time with the cosplayer dressing up in a glorious bikini and standing by a pool, a rather untimely decision that will surely be praised nonetheless.
Not really convinced maybe something is missing, a smile to fit to the character ?