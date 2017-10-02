RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Wolfheinrich


Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-6

The Fate franchise’s adorable fox-eared maiden Tamamo no Mae has continued to mesmerize the cosplay community as another sexy interpretation has arisen, this time with the cosplayer dressing up in a glorious bikini and standing by a pool, a rather untimely decision that will surely be praised nonetheless.

The beautiful bikini cosplay:

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-1

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-3

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-2

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-4

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-5

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-6

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-7

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-8

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-9

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-10

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-11

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-12

Sexy-Poolside-Bikini-TamamonoMae-Cosplay-13



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:06 02/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not really convinced maybe something is missing, a smile to fit to the character ?

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Sony Servers “Unpatched & Had No Firewalls”
    Hacka Doll Gets Intimate
    Mimikaki Bloodbath as Stalker Goes Berserk
    Amazon Selling Super Famicom for $5,500
    Goddess of 2ch: “Marshmallow Oppai”
    Shimamura Uzuki Ero-Cosplay by Lenfried Superbly Sexy
    Rie Tanaka “Ridiculously Sexy”
    Someday’s Dreamers – Summer Skies


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments