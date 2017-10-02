Ahegao Apparel Quite Jaw-Dropping
Online retailer AliExpress has shown off its appreciation for the face-distorting fetish that is ahegao, as numerous forms of apparel featuring various ahegao faces have been made available for purchase – which otaku can wear to better showcase their interests to passersby.
Some of the purchasable items:
Other fascinating ahegao products are available too…
Fake product photos. There are no creases or folds/breaks in the images, especially the armpit areas. Oh, and, copyright.