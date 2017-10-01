Space Live “Idols, In Space!”

The next lewd visual novel from Circus to obtain an English-translated release has been none other than “Space Live“, a fun and quick visual novel featuring some idol shenanigans that will surely put a smile on the face of any idol-obsessed otaku.

Space Live’s rather preposterous plot revolves around humanity uploading themselves into a digital world called “Net Space” which is divided into factions aligned to one cute idol, though the game has focused on a competition between all the idols in an attempt to gain followers – though those hoping for full out sex-scenes may be disappointed.

The cute and humorous Space Live can be purchased now.