Space Live “Idols, In Space!”

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-23

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-27

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-28

The next lewd visual novel from Circus to obtain an English-translated release has been none other than “Space Live“, a fun and quick visual novel featuring some idol shenanigans that will surely put a smile on the face of any idol-obsessed otaku.

Space Live’s rather preposterous plot revolves around humanity uploading themselves into a digital world called “Net Space” which is divided into factions aligned to one cute idol, though the game has focused on a competition between all the idols in an attempt to gain followers – though those hoping for full out sex-scenes may be disappointed.

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-1

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-2

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-3

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-4

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-5

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-6

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-7

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-8

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-9

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-10

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-11

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-12

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-13

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-14

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-15

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-16

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-17

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-18

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-19

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-20

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-21

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-22

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-23

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-24

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-25

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-26

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-27

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-28

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-29

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-30

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-31

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-32

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-33

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-34

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-35

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-36

SpaceLive-VisualNovel-37

The cute and humorous Space Live can be purchased now.



