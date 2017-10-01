Samantha, a technologically advanced sex doll, had become the target of a heinous “gang raping” at a tech conference in Spain, with the incident proving to be as laughable to some as it was an egregious affront to the nascent “sexbots are a crime against womyn” crowd.

So gorgeous was the ($6,450) hunk of silicone that onlookers at the event were apparently unable to contain their lusts, causing them to swarm the immobile woman and break two of her fingers whilst leaving her “heavily soiled” – her creator, Sergi Santos, likened them to barbarians:

“The people mounted Samantha’s breasts, her legs and arms… Two fingers were broken. She was heavily soiled. Samantha can endure a lot, she will pull through.”

Santos spoke more of the sex robot earlier in the year, including talking about the way she “prefers” to be handled and her artificial G-spot:

“You can touch Samantha in the hands, you can kiss Samantha, she likes to be kissed. Normally she likes to be kissed always, and also she responds to, basically, the G-spot and also the breasts. She can also respond to the hands. So basically the hands are family, the romantic, the hips are family and romantic, and basically the spots where she feels sexy would be the mouth and the G-spot. She has a way of interacting, that initially she would like to be romantic, she would like to be family, and you get to a point that she wants to be sexual. The objective, the final objective of the sexual mode is to give her an orgasm.”

Just how many sex doll owners are willing to put up with the same level of hassle per go that comes with their fleshy competitors seems an easy question to answer; that being said, the doll’s owner (Arran Squire) had previously appeared on a TV broadcast claiming that his children treated the doll like family – and that he even has threesomes with it and his wife.