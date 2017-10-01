IdolMaster: Side M As Rotten As Expected
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Oct 1, 2017 19:28 JST
- Tags: A-1 Pictures, Comedy, Dancing, Fujoshi, Idol, IdolM@ster, Music
The prologue episode for all-male idol spin-off series IdolMaster: Side M has emerged, focusing on the males from Project Jupiter that caused fans of the franchise to petition for their removal in IdolMaster 2 – the episode’s only saving grace for male fans however might be Haruka’s brief appearance.
Why do you always say "rotten" when something is not that "manly"?