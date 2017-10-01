RSSChannel

IdolMaster: Side M As Rotten As Expected

The prologue episode for all-male idol spin-off series IdolMaster: Side M has emerged, focusing on the males from Project Jupiter that caused fans of the franchise to petition for their removal in IdolMaster 2 – the episode’s only saving grace for male fans however might be Haruka’s brief appearance.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:15 01/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why do you always say "rotten" when something is not that "manly"?

