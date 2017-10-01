First VR Porn Bust – 40,000 BD Seized, Tokyo Saved
- Date: Oct 1, 2017 03:26 JST
Japanese police have made the nation’s “first ever” VR porn bust, seizing 40,000 obscene BDs from a merchant who cleared some 70 million yen in sales.
Tokyo police apprehended a 47-year-old man who was selling the obscene BDs from his apartment in Shinjuku’s Kabukicho district, all of which were meant to be watched with the aid of a virtual reality device to amplify the experience – with over 40,000 discs discovered by police in the man’s apartment.
The culprit apparently ran his trade through word of mouth only, with no ads or sign advertising his wares and his only clientele being regular customers “in their forties or up”, with this secret service managing to generate an estimated ¥77 million or more in revenue.
Some have theorized that one of the seller’s buyers perhaps squealed on him or perhaps one of them was actually an undercover cop following a tip; comments from netizens:
“40 years or older, are you kidding me?”
“VR is not so unprofitable after all!”
“This guy’s got business sense.”
“Nonsense, probably just some guy sat on a BD burner selling copies of overseas porn to old guys!”
“What was wrong about what he was doing?”
“Hold on, I want to see a sample. We also have a right to know, don’t we?”
“What is obscene VR? You don’t suppose it could be uncensored VR? That’s quite a thing – how very interesting.”
“Why pay money for erotic videos? What is this, the Showa era?”
“I guess he was only arrested because they were uncensored.”
“I have to wonder how police got involved – somebody in the same business ratted him out most likely.”
Tentacle rape: Ok.
Uncensored genitals: Worse than the holocaust.
-Japan
Fuck the Japanese police!
why was he even arrested, is selling VR porn a crime or something??
I think cause he was unliscenced