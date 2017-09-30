The 4th BD of sinfully sexy series Sin Nanatsu no Taizai has kept its promise of providing censorship-free content, once again doling out an extra bonus animation whilst pushing the boundaries of the anime’s sexiness by exposing some pussy.

The bare breasted BD can be witnessed on the left whilst the original and preposterously censored TV broadcast can be seen on the right in comparison:

The extra animation and its full pussy exposure:

Omake:

The 4th sensuous BD of Sin Nanatsu no Taizai is available now.