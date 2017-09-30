Maid to Code: “Learn Coding With Cute Maids!”

One Tokyo school’s programming course is trying to attract more male participants by introducing maids to its classes, a rather strange draw that will probably have some students fruitlessly flirting rather than actually learning.

Lessons taught by the class will try to focus on interaction between students, allowing paying customers to spend more time with their beloved maid classmates:

Despite being the course’s entire appeal, the service intends to also treat the maids themselves as students and strives to teach them skills beyond treating customers as their ersatz goshujin-sama and other worthlessly menial maid tasks.

Lessons are being offered on an individual basis, priced at ¥2,000 ($18) for a three hour session, including an hour for students to “interact” and work together – reservations can be made now.