Made in Abyss Finale “Sad & Gruesome”
- Date: Sep 30, 2017 16:28 JST
The conclusion to the rather mysterious Made in Abyss has unfortunately left viewers with yet more sad events and gory visuals as Nanachi’s origin story is revealed, delivering an overwhelmingly emotional tale that many had likely not expected of the series.
Omake:
This is the first anime since Clannad After Story that literally made me cry. What makes it so poignant I literally (The real meaning of "literally" not the sjw meaning.) haven't cried since Clannad After Story.
I was surprised how the last few episodes got real dark real fast. Especially with the cutesy art style.