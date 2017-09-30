RSSChannel

Kickboxer Tweets Otaku Low Blow: “Anime is For Losers!”

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-9

Unheard of American-British kickboxer Andrew Tate has managed to stir up the anime community with his rather mean tweets, condemning anime fans as losers and stating that women have no respect for them, a true statement for some individuals but one that has enraged hordes of anime-loving incel barbarians regardless.

Andrew Tate’s vile tweet (and then some) that started it all, widely suspected to have been used to provoke the community and earn himself attention in a cunning viral marketing low blow:

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-1

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-2

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-3

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-4

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-5

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-6

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-7

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-8

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-9

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-10

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-11

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-12

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-13

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-14

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-15

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-16

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-17

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-18

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-19

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-20

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-21

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-22

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-23

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-24

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-25

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-26

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-27

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-28

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-29

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-30

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-31

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-32

Some of the responses made by upstanding anime fans trying to stick up for the honest hobby:

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-1

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-2

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-3

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-5

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-4

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-6

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-7

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-8

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-10

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-9

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-11

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-12

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-14

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-13

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-15

Perhaps attempting to re-earn points with anime fans, Funimation even became involved in the affair:

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-Funimation-1

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Responses-Funimation-2

No stranger to making statements that generate controversy and subsequently attention, Tate had previously enraged online netizens with his opinion on depression:

AndrewTate-Depression-Tweet

Unsurprisingly, once the attention-seeker lost interest in chiding anime fans, he instead started trying to enrage other groups:

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-Others-1

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-Others-2

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-Others-3

AndrewTate-Anime-Fan-Trolling-Tweets-Others-4



    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    04:26 30/09/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Is this guy about to start a feud with that K-1 cosplay kickboxer from a few years ago?

