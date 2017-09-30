Famitsu’s Top 10 Most Anticipated 2017 Autumn Anime
- Date: Sep 30, 2017 17:38 JST
Readers of Famitsu have become the next to provide their opinions regarding the upcoming autumn line-up, apparently thinking not all that different from everyone else as a plethora of sequels and continuations make up a majority of the list.
3. Himouto! Umaru-chan Season 2
4. Hoozuki no Reitetsu Season 2
7. Love Live Sunshine Season 2
8. Inuyashiki
9 (tie). Kino’s Journey -the Beautiful World- the Animated Series
9 (tie). Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru Hero Chapter