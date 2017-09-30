RSSChannel

Readers of Famitsu have become the next to provide their opinions regarding the upcoming autumn line-up, apparently thinking not all that different from everyone else as a plethora of sequels and continuations make up a majority of the list.

The ranking:


1. Osomatsu-san Season 2

Famitsu-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-1

2. Sangatsu no Lion Season 2

Famitsu-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-2

3. Himouto! Umaru-chan Season 2

Famitsu-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-3

4. Hoozuki no Reitetsu Season 2

Famitsu-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-4

5. Shokugeki no Soma Season 3

Famitsu-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-5

6. Kekkai Sensen Season 2

Famitsu-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-6

7. Love Live Sunshine Season 2

Famitsu-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-7

8. Inuyashiki

Famitsu-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-8

9 (tie). Kino’s Journey -the Beautiful World- the Animated Series

Famitsu-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-9

9 (tie). Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru Hero Chapter

Famitsu-Anticipated-Autumn-Anime-2017-10



