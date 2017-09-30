Yet another erotic parody set in the world of Dragon Quest has emerged in the form of “Dragonlord’s Ambition“, a turn-based strategy game that allows players to build up an army in order to fight against the evil Dragon Lord (who for some reason has been turned into a woman).

The game involves uniting the nations of the world together in order to combat the evil Dragon Lord, with players able to commit the usual atrocities of war on several lovely women from the franchise.

Those looking for a thought-provoking title and are in no particular rush to see the H-content may take interest in Dragonlord’s Ambition, which is available now.